First jute based eco-friendly shelter constructed in FDMN camp

Environmental intervention unit (EIU) of icddr,b constructed the first ever jute based (Jutin) eco-friendly shelter in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh in collaboration with Dr Mubarak Ahmed Khan and Caritas, Bangladesh. Jutin, an alternative housing material made of jute and resin invented by Dr Khan, is durable, bio-acceptable, heat and saline water resistant. The project has been funded by Islamic Development Bank.

The Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), Cox’s Bazar, Md. Shah Rezwan Hayat along with Senior Assistant Secretaries and Camp In charges, Md. Monjur Ahsan, Md. Mezba Ul Alam Bhuiya and Md. Shahjahan visited the pilot house on February 02, 2022. Dr Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Lead, EIU, icddr,b and Dr Farjana Jahan, Principal Investigator of the Jutin house pilot project accompanied the RRRC during the visit. The event was also attended by representatives from Caritas Bangladesh, Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), IOM, UNHCR and other shelter partners.

During the visit, the RRRC mentioned that Jutin is an excellent alternative housing material due to its durability, heat resistance, and eco-friendly properties. He also suggested that aside from the FDMN camp, Jutin houses can be scaled up in different government housing projects and in disaster-prone areas, particularly in Bhasanchar. He committed to continuing his support to scale up in different settings as well as connecting with relevant government ministries.