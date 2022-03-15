Fires continue to sweep through Rohingya refugee camp

Another fire swept through a refugee camp housing Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh last week. A six-year-old boy was killed and approximately 2,000 people, including 1,000 children were left homeless, highlighting once again the unsafe and insecure conditions in the camps.

This is the sixth fire this year to tear through the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. In January, a fire in Kutupalong destroyed 1,200 shelters and left more than 5,000 people homeless.