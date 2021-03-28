Bangladesh + 1 more
Fire in Rohingya Camps, 22 March 2021 | Cox's Bazar Education Sector - Impact after 72 hours (25 March 2021)
Attachments
- Total 163 Learning Facilities damaged and destroyed
- 135 LCs destroyed in Camps 8E, 8W, 9 and 10
- 28 Community Based Learning Facilities (CBLF) destroyed in Camp 8E and 9
- 12 LCs partially damaged in Camps 8W, 9 and 10
- Approximately 13,226 Children has been affected
‐ 12,662 children from the LCs and
‐ 564 children from the CBLF
- 66 LCs were used as Emergency Shelters in Camps 7, 8E, 8W, 9, 10, 11 and 18