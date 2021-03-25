Skip to main content
Bangladesh
+ 1 more
Fire in Rohingya Camps, 22 March 2021 | Cox's Bazar Education Sector - Impact after 48 hours (24 March 2021)
- Format
- Infographic
- Sources
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- Total 161 Learning Facilities damaged and destroyed
- 135 LCs destroyed in Camps 8E, 8W, 9 and 10
- 26 Community Based Learning Facilities (CBLF) destroyed in Camp 9
- 12 LCs partially damaged in Camps 8W, 9 and 10
- Approximately 13,166 Children has been affected - 12,662 children from the LCs and 504 children from the CBLF
Related Content