Fire Incident: Initial Rapid Joint Needs Assessment Report - March 2021, Cox’s Bazar-Bangladesh

Situation overview

On 22 March 2021 at around 3pm a fire spread across camps 9, 8W and 8E in Kutapalong Balukhali Extensions (KBE).

KIs conducted with site management staff on 25 March indicated an estimated 37,078 people across three camps were temporarily displaced.

According to SMSD, approximately 10,000 shelters were partially or fully damaged. Nearly all of camp 9’s population lost their shelters, belongings, and food, approximately half of the population of camp 8W lost their shelters, and some of the population of camp 8E.

WHO reported that six health facilities were destroyed or damaged. Two nutrition facilities and one General Food Distribution Point were also burned to the ground. WFP has closed two other nutrition sites and one e-voucher outlet until teams on the ground can assess the damage to the sites. UNICEF reported that a total of 149 learning centers were also damaged or destroyed.

KEY MESSAGE/FINDINGS

Key message/Findings from sectors