Final Report on Value Chain Assessment at National Level

Executive Summary

Introduction: World Vision is an international humanitarian relief and development organization focusing on children, their families and communities to alleviate poverty in Bangladesh with the objective of “ Building a better life for girls and boys in Bangladesh”.

World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) works on advocacy, disaster management, education, maternal and child health, agriculture, food security and economic development. WVB is currently operating through 51 Area Programs (APs) in 22 districts under 15 Area Program Clusters (APCs). In the beginning of 2017, WVB adopted the Learning through Evaluation with Accountability and Planning 3 (LEAP 3) approach which incorporated the learning of the previously worked through Food Security and Economic Development (FSED) program. WVB commissioned Innovision to conduct a nationwide value chain assessment that will help in the overall deisgn of LEAP 3 program.

Methodology: The study was conducted following the Local Value Chain Development (LVCD) model of WVB in key regions which include Greater Mymensingh Region, Central Eastern Region, Southern Bangladesh Region and Northern Bangladesh Region. The study covered 38 APs under WVB working areas. The assessment team also incorporated the issue of community engagement, pro-poor engagement and youth engagement while selecting the value chains as well as designing the interventions and activities. The methodology used for this assessment was based on a “ value chain” framework. Major elements of a value chain framework include: end markets, Inter-firm Cooperation (vertical and horizontal linkages), supporting products/services and business enabling environment. The key steps in the value chain program design were: Value Chain Selection, Value Chain Analysis, Identification and selection of market based solutions, assessment of market-based solutions and identification and selection of interventions.

Innovision began the assignment by conducting a secondary literature review and moved onto conducting value chain selection/consultation workshop which was conducted with the participation of a range of stakeholders from beneficiaries to government agencies and key informants. This step helped in shortlisting of potential value chains in each of the Areas Programs (APs). After sharing the findings with WVB national office and regional offices and accommodating for changes as per discussion between the study team and WVB office, the shortlisted value chains were finalized. The study team then conducted a detailed value chain assessment in each of the APs to understand the market, assess performance of the value chain actors and identify market constraints. The findings of the field assessment were shared with the WVB team and after accommodating any changes/revisions as requested by WVB, the final report was submitted.