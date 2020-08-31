Final Report On End Line Study of Promoting Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls in Clothing Industry Project

Executive Summary

Background and Objective: Employing more than 2.5 million women (60%), the RMG sector in Bangladesh is one of the largest sources of employment for women. CARE Bangladesh and UN Women partnered to undertake the Promoting Women Worker’s Empowerment Project as a 5 months pilot to help workers, particularly women, develop their skills and experience and access leadership opportunities which may lead to career advancement, improved work environment for the workers. The study was undertaken with several objectives- (i) To identify the progress on knowledge, skill and aspiration of women RMG workers in the working factories from the baseline (ii) To identify the initiatives that Management of the working factories are planning for career Advancement for women RMG workers (iii) To examine the appropriateness of the career pathways that was identified in baseline and identify the further recommendations for career Advancement for women RMG workers (iv) Evaluating the project indicators to measure the progress of the project (v) Developing a learning brief on the Project from baseline and end line .

Methodology: The study was undertaken in two pilot factories of Bangladesh. In order to measure the progress of the RMG workers with regards to their career Advancement, the study conducted both quantitative and qualitative survey with control (workers who didn’t receive training) and treatment group (workers who have received training).The two groups informed us on the impact of the project interventions on the trainees compared to the workers who did not receive training. Following a purposive sampling technique, the qualitative survey involved KIIs with both male and female workers and supervisors from different sections/departments in the factories. The qualitative findings presented in this report reflect the insights from 49 interviews (KII and IDI). The quantitative survey was conducted with the female workers from treatment and control group. The sample was distributed among the two factories in proportion to the number of workers in each factory for the quantitative data collection. The sample size for the quantitative survey for the control group was 94 and 66 for the treatment group from the two factories from a population size of 7,082.

Women Empowerment Project for career advancement: With an aim of empowering women through creating career Advancement opportunities, ‘Women Empowerment Project’ was undertaken by both of the factories based on the demand and requirement from the buyers (donor of the project). As a part of the project initiative two sessions of training programs (Basic and Advance Training) were arranged for the workers from both of the factories. A total of 300 workers were selected for the Basic training program based on the worker’s educational qualification, aspiration to excel in their career, work experience and family support. After attending 8 days long Basic training, 100 female workers from both of the factories were selected for the Advance training program to develop their leadership skill and career Advancement. Communication, Goal Setting, Career Aspiration, Leadership skills, Work Excellency, Financial Literacy were some of the training contents being taught in the training sessions to develop the female workers soft skills.

Profile of the Treatment and Control Group: Among the 66 female workers from the treatment group, 21 of them received the advance training program and 45 of them received the basic one. Among the female workers from the treatment group, higher percentage (74%) of the female participants of the training programs belonged to the age group of 18-25. While querying about the marital status of the female workers from the treatment group, it was observed that, majority of the workers were married.

However, higher percentage of basic trainees had low education background (between grade 5 to 8) if compared to the advance trainees.

The findings show that higher percentage (69%) of the female workers from the control group was young. Average age of the respondents from the control group was 24. Majority (36%) of the female workers who didn’t receive the training program had low educational background (between grades 5 to 8). If compared to the respondents from the control group (46%), higher percentage of female workers from the treatment group (51%) had 2-5 years of working experience in their respective factories.

According to the findings from the quantitative survey, the average salary of the respondents from both of the groups was in the range of TK 8001-10,000.

Assessment on the progress on knowledge, skill and aspiration of the female workers from the baseline: The study team assessed the knowledge, skill and aspiration by focusing on some specific indicators.

• Level of knowledge on workplace rights and entitlements: This study has explored that there is a difference in the knowledge level between the control and treatment group respondents. From the findings of our end line study we came to know that higher percentage (88%) of the female workers reported that their level of knowledge on workplace rights and entitlements has increased after receiving the training program. Our baseline findings show that, 90% of the female workers were conscious of their entitlements to health services which have increased to 100% after receiving the training programs.

• Level of understanding about workplace roles and responsibilities: 55% of the respondents from the treatment group reported that their level of understanding about workplace roles and responsibilities had improved a lot after receiving the training program. However, in case of the control group only 22% of them had very good understanding about their roles and responsibilities.

• Degree of confidence in undertaking the role of a Supervisor: Our findings from the baseline show that, male operators (50%) were more confident in undertaking their roles if compared to female operators (37%). However, end-line findings show that, the female workers who had received the training program were very confident in undertaking the role of a supervisor than before (21%) and 33% are confident enough to undertake the role of a Supervisor. In case of the female workers who didn’t receive the training program 55% of them reported to have poor level of confidence to undertake the role of a supervisor and only 1% of them were confident to undertake the role of a supervisor.

• Career aspiration: 79% of the female workers reported that they aspired to become Supervisors after receiving the training, while 33% of the female workers from the control group aspired to become a Supervisor or hold a managerial role.

• Requests for promotion: Data shows that female workers (90%) who didn’t receive the training program usually do not discuss the issue of promotion with their supervisors Majority (88%) of the female workers never discussed about promotion with their line managers/supervisors (Baseline report, 2020). However, our end-line findings from the KIIs with some of the female workers who have received the training reveal that, some of them (50%) have already discussed about their promotion with their supervisors during the training sessions.

• Degree of confidence to acknowledge gender discrimination at workplace and in family: Higher percentage (86%) of female workers reported that the training program increased their level of confidence to acknowledge gender discrimination at workplace and in their household. Conversely, only 39% of the female workers from the control group reported to have the confidence to acknowledge gender discrimination at workplace and in family.

• Ease with internal communication: Before receiving the training program only 23% of the workers reported to share their feedback, suggestions and concerns with their management. However, this increased to 85% after receiving the training program.

• Level of comfort while having discussion with the management: Our baseline findings reveal that, the more male (83%) workers were comfortable to discuss their issues with the management if compared to the female (55%) workers. However, after receiving the training programs the female workers are now more comfortable (very comfortable- 31%, comfortable-60%) while having discussion with the management. Moreover, KIIs with the management staffs revealed that, female workers have become more comfortable to discuss any issue with the management after this project intervention.

• Negotiation skills and its relation to empowerment: Higher percentage of the advance trainees (76%) strongly agreed that after receiving the training program their negotiation skills had improved a lot if compared to the basic trainees (24%). On the contrary, only 40% of the female workers who didn’t receive the training are engaged in negotiating their benefits with management.

• Change in decision making practice within the family: Female participants of the training program revealed that, their decision-making practice within the household had improved a lot after receiving the training program.

Factory policies and initiatives which have been strengthened due to project interventions for career advancement of women RMG workers: The following factory policies and initiatives were strengthened due to the project interventions for career advancement of women RMG workers.

• Recruitment process within the factory: The qualitative findings of the study suggest that the workers hiring process changes according to buyer’s requirements and demand. From the KIIs with the factory HR personnel we came to know that, the recruitment process of the workers has become more gender-sensitive in both of the factories after the project interventions. They claimed they provide equal opportunity for the male and female workers to participate. Before the project interventions, women got promoted /recruited as a result of direct factory intervention for promoting female, which means the promotion was done under special circumstances. But after the training program, a large number of women have become capable of undertaking the role of Supervisor.

• Training policy within the factory: Induction training on workplace rights, safety and security is provided to the newly joined workers of both of the factories. After the project interventions, the factory management has become more interested in providing training on soft skills and hard skills development of the workers.

• Supporting strategies for securing a safe working environment for female workers: Both of the factories reported to have Anti-harassment committee, grievance redress committees and 24/7 active hotline numbers and complaint box system to ensure safe and secure working environment for female workers. However, these committees and departments have become more strengthened due to the project interventions.

• Scope of future promotion of the trainees: The factory management of both of the factories shared their plan to start Career Development Training for the female workers who had received the training program. Those who are potential workers, the management have a plan to train them on technical skill development.

Change in perception of male supervisors and workers on promotion ability of the female workers:

• Change in perception of male operators and male supervisors on female operator’s capability to become supervisor with or without training: Male workers and Supervisors reported that, they had noticed a positive change among the female workers who had received the training. They think with training facilities female workers can occupy the role of a Supervisor. However, most of the male workers reported that without training it will be difficult for the female workers to advance in their career.

• Change in perception of the male supervisors regarding the importance of training for female operators to get promotion: From the findings of our baseline study we came to know that there was a variation in perception of the male supervisors regarding the importance of training for female workers to get promotion. However, the findings from the end-line reveal that, the male Supervisors are now very much confident about the female worker’s capability to become a Supervisor with training facilities. They believe training can expedite the process of becoming a Supervisor for the female workers.

• Change in perception of the male workers in the factory: The findings from the baseline study showed that, the male workers from both of the factories perceived a negative attitude towards female workers capability to become a supervisor with or without training. However, findings from our end-line study reveal that, this negative attitude of the male workers has changed to some extent after receiving the Basic training program.

• Change in perception about role and responsibilities of a Supervisor: Our baseline analysis shows that both male and female operators had an unjust perception about workload of a supervisor as well as the timing and salary benefits. These perceptions indicate towards a structural barrier at the factory level where the female operators were systematically left out from the discussion and prospect of career advancement. However, findings from the respondents of the control group also reveal the same. After receiving the training program, majority of the female workers reported that their understanding about the roles and responsibilities of a Supervisor had improved.