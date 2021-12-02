Fast & Fair Vaccine Response Update: August – October 2021

CARE's Fast and Fair initiative supports countries to equitably deliver COVID-19 vaccines through four pillars: Advocate, Facilitate, Protect and Mobilize.

CARE has identified 22* countries (and counting) with strong capacity, partnerships, and readiness to scale.

By October 2021, CARE has supported vaccines in districts where 126 million people have delivered vaccines. We have also supported mass media messages promoting vaccines to 263 million people.

Fast & Fair in Action - Country Spotlights

Bangladesh – In June, the Khulna district in the southwestern part of Bangladesh only had a 7% vaccination rate, the second-lowest rate in the country. The Government of Bangladesh asked for CARE’s support to improve this rate. By mid-October, Khulna had a 36% vaccination rate, with more than 1 million additional vaccine doses reaching people who need them most. In addition to being a 5 times improvement from July, Khulna’s vaccination rate rose to the second highest in the country, after Dhaka—the capital. The results are so impressive that the government of Bangladesh has now asked CARE to support the two neighboring districts—and the team is actively looking for more resources to scale this success.

How did CARE do it? The vaccine registration system is fully online in Bangladesh, and the CARE team helped people who do not have access to smart phones or digital literacy to register online, and to help them follow up and make sure they make it to their vaccination appointments. We hosted education sessions for over 16,000 people (> 60% women) in communities to get people the information they needed to trust vaccines, and organized door-to-door visits for nearly 45,000 people (64% women) to build trust in the vaccines. CARE also supported 650 government health workers (like health inspectors) so they can strengthen vaccine deployment and make sure the system is working. CARE trained 900 volunteers to support vaccine registration and community awareness.

~ Dr. Ikhtiar Uddin Khandaker and Emily Janoch

South Sudan – CARE is providing comprehensive support including service provision in coordination with MOH and health cluster to meet needs despite conflict. Vaccinators and community health workers have been doing community mobilization whose strategies have helped promote increased number of vaccinations. Even in the gap when there was one month with no vaccines available, these mobilization sessions helped drive demand and ensure that there were people coming to get vaccines when they became available. As of Sep 2021, more than 28,000 people have been fully vaccinated, 71,414 have received a first dose, including 11,363 health workers. There is high hesitancy about receiving the vaccine, especially among women. Of those who have been vaccinated, 74% of doses gone to men and just 26% to women.

Guatemala – Where the health system is stressed but in place, CARE is bridging cultural and linguistic gaps to make sure marginalized groups, especially women and girls, are comfortable and confident getting vaccinated. For example, CARE has developed an animated video to promote the vaccine in 5 languages (Spanish and 4 Mayan languages). CARE also plans to produce a version of the video in sign language.

Iraq – Iraq is experiencing extreme vaccine hesitancy, possibly driven by lack of trust in a system under strain. CARE Iraq conducted an in-depth assessment of the factors driving hesitancy and discovered that gender gaps as well as mistrust play a major role. "Women score lower than men on essentially every indicator of knowledge, attitudes, and practices about the COVID-19 vaccine. In particular, 64% of men and 52% of women know where they could get a vaccine. 50% of men and only 30% of women know how to register for a vaccine, and only 10% of them have registered for vaccines." CARE’s work continues to help address these gaps.