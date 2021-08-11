FAO-WFP Joint Market Monitor: Cox’s Bazar – Bangladesh (July 2021)

Key Highlights

Under the UN-UN agreement, FAO and WFP have joined efforts to understand the overall market environment in the district. This first Joint Market Monitoring (JMM) report provides a more comprehensive overview of the market situation thanks to an expanded coverage of commodities and markets monitored. The results shown refer to the month of June.

By June, average prices for most key food commodities (rice, soyabean oil, onion, red lentils and red chili) in Cox’s Bazar remained similar to May and between 20%-30% higher than June last year.

The cost of a typical food basket remained similar to April and May levels, at BDT 1113, but 25 percent higher than in June 2020.

The increased prices compared to same time last year in key commodities prices is linked to sustained impact of COVID-19 lockdown, the Eid ul Adha festival (mid-July) and the onset of monsoon season, further exacerbated by a broader global upward trend, import restrictions, and rising of local transportation costs.

Retail rice price remains 22-31% higher than same time last year. Despite the good 2021 Boro harvest, government strategy to replenish its food reserve, coupled with the recent ban on imports from India, have stretched the availability of rice in the market keeping rice prices high.

The lockdown imposed since April to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 delta variant has led consumers to stockpile essential ingredients. Traders were also stockpiling before Eid ul Adha (mid-July) which exerted a sudden demand on markets despite supplyside disruptions, leading to an upward trend of prices observed in lentils, onions and spices.

Compared to last month, prices of vegetables witnessed a sharp rise due to heavy rains across the district in the month of June.

Many farmlands suffered damages and the heavy downpour derived in a supply shortage of vegetables.

Ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal for 65 days, from May to June, shifted the consumers' demand towards eggs and poultry meat leading to a rise in prices in these commodities. The increase in the price of poultry feed from BDT 4 to BDT 5 per kg and the spread of poultry diseases affecting local small farms, created a dearth in the supply of chicken and eggs.

Livestock trade has also experienced substantial disruptions, with demand for livestock products being atypically low. The impact on farmers and traders was considerable as Eid al-Adha festivals is the peak season for livestock business in Bangladesh.

Movement restrictions continue to create temporary labor shortages, for loading/offloading at source markets and in factories/farms, leading to increased labor costs. Transport costs also remain high, with spikes in truck rentals reported due to unavailability of return loads. These costs are being passed on to the final consumers.

Nine out of 10 retail traders noted that their customers were purchasing lower amounts and cheaper or less preferred food, mainly driven by reduced income at the household level. Traders reported an increase of credit purchase compared to normal times.