FAO-WFP Joint Market Monitor: Cox’s Bazar – Bangladesh (December 2021)

Key Highlights

▪ Under the joint UN-UN agreement, FAO and WFP have joined efforts to understand the overall market environment in the district. This third instalment of the Joint Market Monitoring (JMM) report will provide a more comprehensive overview of the market situation; thanks to expanded coverage of commodities and markets monitored. The results shown in this report refer to the period of August to November.

▪ During the period of August to November 2021, average prices of essential food commodities in Cox’s Bazar retail markets showed mixed trends, with rice prices remaining elevated in comparison to the previous year. Red lentil, soybean oil, and sugar faced a sharp increase and fresh vegetables showed mixed trends as new winter vegetables started to enter local markets.

▪ The cost of a typical food basket increased to 989-1,053 BDT during August-September 2021 and decreased throughout October-November from BDT 959 in July to BDT 1,014.5 in November. The November 2021 food basket cost was 2 percent higher than that of the November 2020 food basket value which was still 16 percent higher than the pre-covid March 2020 food basket value.

▪ By August, the overall price of rice remained at its previous high selling price at 13 percent higher prices than last year across all retail markets. As October and November period is the growing period of Boro rice (Growing season: October-April) and harvest will come later, the price was similar compared to the previous year within a 2.5 percent margin and selling at BDT 47-48 per kg for the BR29 variety. A good harvest was reported by the traders in the recent Aman season (Growing season: June-November) and the new rice already started coming into the local markets. Yet the increasing transportation costs may have acted as a barrier to normalizing rice prices.

▪ Overall prices of import-dependent essential commodities like red lentils, sugar, and soybean oil faced a steep hike within the period of August to November 2021. The overall price of lentils increased by 10-15 BDT per Kg, selling at BDT 88-92 per Kg in retail markets which were respectively 26 percent and 18 percent higher than the October and November prices of 2020. By the end of November, sugar and soybean oil prices were 26 and 42 percent higher, respectively, than in 2020. The rise of prices in international markets and higher transport costs was identified as the rationale explaining this trend by the traders.

▪ On November 3 rd , the Energy and Mineral Resources Division increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by 23.08 percent to BDT 15 per litre, which was more than twice the last major price adjustment in 2013 when diesel price was increased by 11.47 percent. This hike may adversely affect all sectors such as agriculture, road and sea transport, power generation; setting off a chain reaction in the economy and slowing down the supposed recovery from the pandemic.

▪ The government’s decision to re-open tourism in Cox’s Bazar by mid-August replenished the business kitchens after a long period, increasing demands of food items from the local markets. No supply chain disruption or scarcity of essential commodities was reported by the traders in Ukhia and Teknaf.

▪ Wage rates remained somewhat unpredictable in the aftermath of the pandemic lockdowns, varying based on the supply and demand of labour across different markets. A typical day's wage was found to be more in the urban areas like Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf than rural areas in Ukhia, Pekua and Ramu. In Ukhia, the average wage of casual loading-unloading labour was found to be BDT 500 per day.

• In the informal camp markets, fresh food, especially vegetable prices were on a downward trend as the supply and availability of winter vegetables increased compared to August and September. However, other essential commodities such as rice, lentil, and oil showed similar upward trends as observed in host markets. Limited self-reliance opportunities reportedly increased the credit-seeking tendency among the refugees.