30 Jan 2019

Extreme Weather and Disaster Preparedness in the Rohingya Refugee Response: Monsoon Season 2018 Lessons Learnt

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 29 Jan 2019
Download PDF (11.05 MB)

The report is the product of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) DRR Technical Advisory Unit in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh with funding from the European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and technical support from MSB (Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency).

The findings, interpretations and conclusions expressed in this work do not necessarily reflect the views of ECHO, MSB or the Executive Board of the UNDP or the government they represent.

