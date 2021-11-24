Bangladesh + 1 more
Extreme Weather and Disaster Preparedness in the Cox’s Bazar Humanitarian Response - Cyclone Preparedness Lessons Learnt 2019 and 2020
Attachments
Enhancing Disaster Preparedness for Effective Response Extreme Weather and Disaster Preparedness in Cox’s Bazaar Humanitarian Response
The influx of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, triggered by violence in the Rakhine in August 2017, has been recognized as uniquely rapid, large, and resulting in some of the largest, most disaster-vulnerable refugee camps in the world.
This report has been produced jointly by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), American Red Cross and UNDP. This Cyclone Early Warning and Preparedness Lessons Learnt report aims to capture and analyze knowledge acquired by the stakeholders in the CPP expansion in the Rohingya refugee camps during 2019 and the first half of 2020.
The report primarily covers lessons learnt from the expansion and capacity enhancement of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme in the Rohingya camps and host communities, as well as other Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement involvements in the broader ISCG-led cyclone preparedness efforts. It covers the period January 2019 to June 2020, with a focus on cyclone-related activities but drawing on monsoon and pandemic related experiences so far as well.
- American Red Cross
