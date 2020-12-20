Event Report: Introduction to IASC guidelines on inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian action and its application in Cox’s Bazar

The observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities. The IDPD is annually observed on 3rd December and the theme of this year was “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”.

The IASC guidelines on inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian action was launched globally on 12 November, 2019. The IASC Guidelines provide valuable practical instructions for disability inclusion, demonstrate what is possible if persons with disabilities are recognised as experts of their own experience and included in learning and development processes.

In Cox’s Bazar, humanitarian agencies and sectors have placed disability inclusion as key agenda for JRP 2020 and there is plan to further improve the focus in JRP 2021. Hence to improve awareness and commitment among humanitarian space to realise the IASC guidelines, WFP & IOM in partnership with Age & Disability Working Group (ADWG) organized a 3 hours’ event to observe the IDPD 2020. Approximate 65 participants (head of mission, program lead, sector coordinators/representatives, OPD & Govt. representatives) attended in person while 55 participants attended through virtual platform.

The resource persons to introduce the guidelines and plan on its roll out, applications etc included members of the Reference Group on inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian action1 (1. Christian Modino Hok, co-chair, the Reference Group, 2. Kirsten Young, Global Protection and Disability Inclusion Advisor, WFP, 3. Kavita Brahmbhatt, Global Protection & Disability Inclusion Expert, IOM). Additionally, Mr. Faridul Alam, Deputy Director, Dept. of Social Services, Cox’s Bazar was joined by Mr. Kojiro Nakai, Deputy Emergency Coordinator, WFP, Mr. Manuel Marques Pereira, Deputy Chief of Mission, IOM and Mr. Ahsan Sharker, OPD representative to inaugurate the event through key note address.

As an outcome, a set of recommendations for 2021 and beyond have been summarized by Protection Working Group (PWG) after the sector wise group work among the participants:

Introduce guidelines to sector coordinators thoroughly so that they can use the guidelines as a tool to direct their discussion among the sector partners. This will help to develop sector specific guidelines in this context, creating action plan and dedicated focal points so that sector partners can follow up and use in their daily work.

ADWG should not be only one to be responsible as we know that humanitarian community in Cox’s Bazar is very large hence if everyone will pitch in, we can achieve better results. ADWG resourcing can be thought of for better support to 8 sectors and number of subsectors & working groups.

Partnerships between mainstream humanitarian organisations and disability focused organisations &/or OPDs should be encouraged to improve learning and practice on disability inclusion.

All planned or ongoing assessment and data collection should use standard tools e.g.

Washington Group questions to collect sex, age and disability disaggregated data. If needed, technical support can be sought from ADWG.

Service mapping of rehabilitation/disability specific services should be strengthened to create better referral pathway.

Access audit of the service centres should be conducted extensively to overcome barriers in access to services.

Capacity building across sectors for humanitarian actors and people with disabilities should be prioritized to apply the guidelines on everyday practice, learn and improve throughout the program cycle.

Disability inclusion is very technical part of protection, there are some visible disabilities and some are non-visible so we have limited capacity to identify and recognize them.

Hence, partnership for capacity building is to be encouraged and prioritized.

Livelihood skills of persons with disabilities needs to be improved.

It is equally important that we take age issues into consideration and during COVID-19 context, it has to be a priority.

Intersectionality of gender and disability, age needs to be explored, learned better in this context to eliminate discrimination.

Government is committed and has placed high importance on disability inclusion through creating effective social safety net for at-risk persons with disabilities.

The disability inclusion should not be dedicated on a particular day but should be integrated into everyday topics and practices.

As a way forward, PWG & ADWG to discuss further action to put these recommendations in practice through JRP 2021 to ensure participation, meaningful access and inclusion throughout the humanitarian response by mainstreaming protection principles in all sectors, with a focus on persons with disability.

As a side event, an exhibition was also held where 8 mainstream humanitarian organisations, disability focused & organisations of persons with disabilities participated and showcased their activities on inclusion and participation of people with disabilities in different programs.

Special thanks to:

BRAC and HelpAge International for co-sponsoring the event alongwith WFP & IOM.