Evaluation of Bangladesh: WFP Country Strategic Plan 2016-2019

The evaluation was commissioned by the independent Office of Evaluation to provide evaluative evidence for accountability and learning to inform the design of the next WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) in Bangladesh.

Conducted between October 2019 and September 2020, the evaluation assessed WFP's strategic positioning and role and the extent to which WFP has made the strategic shift expected by the CSP; WFP's contributions to strategic outcomes; efficiency; factors that explain WFP performance; and the appropriateness of the Level 3 response to the Rohingya crisis.

The evaluation concluded that: