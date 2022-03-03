ETS Bangladesh Refugee crisis 2022

Operation overview

Violence in Myanmar has forced over 900,000 Rohingya refugees to flee across the border into Bangladesh since 2017. The ETS is maintaining security communications and data connectivity services to facilitate the entire response and support humanitarians working in life-saving operations.

ETS services provided in 3 COMMON OPERATIONAL AREAS

0% FUNDED out of the required US$1.7 MILLION needed in 2022

DATA CONNECTIVITY services provided in 41 SITES

SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS services provided to over 1,000 USERS every month

ETS was activated in AUGUST 2017

Communication needs in Bangladesh

To assist the response community in Bangladesh, the ETS provides reliable and effective means of communication for humanitarians to provide assistance, stay safe and communicate with colleagues.

Across three common operational areas—Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf and Ukhia—the ETS provides communication services to humanitarian workers from UN agencies and I/NGO partner organizations.

ETS services for the response

Coordination — The ETS works with partners in Bangladesh to implement programming with UN agencies including UNHCR, IOM, WFP, and UNDSS. The ETS also hosts a monthly Local Working Group meeting to engage with NGOs and other partners working in the response. Additionally, data connectivity is provided to users from 11 NGOs and five UN agencies.

Connectivity for humanitarians — ETS connectivity is provided to over 400 humanitarians working in and around Cox’s Bazar and in the refugee camps. Connectivity is provided through registered user accounts that connect to the entire ETS network at multiple locations in the camps, enabling responders to carry out their work and communicate with colleagues.

Connectivity to enable digital assistance efforts — Connectivity is provided in 41 sites across sectors, including Food Security Sector e-voucher outlets,

Health Sector hospitals, Nutrition Sector sites, Logistics Sector hubs, a humanitarian residential site, a government office, and other critical response locations in and around the camps.

Security communications — The ETS has established and maintains the coverage of the VHF radio network, in line with UN Security Communications System (SCS) standards, to support the safety and security of UN staff in the field. Each month, UNDSS provides radios to approximately 1,000 humanitarians utilizing the ETS radio network with an average of about 300 calls made per month.

Capacity building — The ETS is developing new capacity building programs to fill gaps in telecommunications skills for radio users working in the response. Additionally, ICT trainings for data users from NGOs and UN agencies are planned.