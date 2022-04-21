Estimating stillbirth and neonatal mortality rate among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, September 2017 to December 2018: a prospective surveillance

Ribka Amsalu, Jean Costello, Zainul Hasna, Endang Handzel

Abstract

Introduction There is limited literature on neonatal mortality in humanitarian emergencies. We estimated neonatal mortality and stillbirth rates; determined whether an association exists between proximity to a secondary health facility and neonatal mortality or stillbirth; and tested the correlation between the number of health facilities in a camp and neonatal mortality or stillbirth rates in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Methods We conducted a prospective community-based mortality surveillance in 29 out of 34 Rohingya refugee camps between September 2017 and December 2018, covering approximately 811 543 Rohingya refugees with 19 477 estimated live births. We linked mortality surveillance data with publicly available information on camp population, number of functional health facilities and camp and health facility geospatial coordinates. Using descriptive statistics and spatial analyses, we estimated the mortality rate and tested for correlations.

Results Overall, the estimated neonatal mortality rate was 27.0 (95% CI: 22.3 to 31.8) per 1000 live births, and the stillbirth rate was 15.2 (95% CI: 10.8 to 19.6) per 1000 total births. The majority of neonatal deaths (76.3%, n=405/531) and stillbirths (72.1%, n=202/280) occurred at home or in the community. A positive correlation existed between the camp population size and number of health facilities inside the camp (Spearman’s rho=0.56, p value<0.01). No statistically significant correlation existed between the camp neonatal mortality rate or stillbirth rate and number of health facilities inside the camp. Camps that were located closer to a secondary health facility as compared with a labour room/sexual and reproductive health unit had a lower neonatal mortality rate (p value<0.01).

Conclusions The results provide insight into the neonatal mortality and stillbirth rates in Rohingya refugees camps in Bangladesh during 2017–2018. Prospective community-based mortality surveillance may be a feasible method to evaluate the effectiveness of humanitarian responses in improving neonatal survival and preventing stillbirths.