Essential protection services in Rohingya camps during COVID-19 lockdown

A lifeline for Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi women and girls

By Kettie Jean

Like billions of people around the world, the displaced Rohingya population and local Bangladeshi communities feel very anxious about coronavirus and the uncertainty of what lies ahead. The inadequate living conditions in one of the world’s largest refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar make more than 850,000 Rohingya refugees particularly vulnerable to emerging threats like the coronavirus pandemic. The ban on telecommunication in the camps of Cox’s Bazar adds a layer of isolation, contributing to further stress for the refugees. Bangladeshi families in nearby areas are also worried. They fear the virus will spread rapidly and their health systems may be unable to cope.

Cox’s Bazar is one of the poorest districts in Bangladesh. Since the nation entered a lockdown on 24 March, all non-essential businesses have closed. The economic shocks of coronavirus are already being felt by day labourers and impoverished communities.

UNICEF supports 15 Safe Spaces for Women and Girls in Cox’s Bazar District for Rohingya and Bangladeshi women and girls. Usually, the Safe Spaces offer protection services, such as group counselling, skills training, literacy sessions, psychosocial support and case management, for those who are vulnerable and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and other harmful practices.

Since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, non-essential services have been discontinued at the Safe Space centres. Members of the community have been asked to stay at home and to limit contact with other people. The women and girls who usually frequent the centres have also been asked to reduce their visits to only essential ones.

“They came from a helpless situation and the lockdown is making them feel even more helpless. We try to share as much information as possible with the community,” says Shumi, the manager of a Safe Space for Women and Girls located in a refugee camp in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

For many refugees, the anxiety associated with staying at home has nothing to do with the pandemic. Rather, it is synonymous with another type of danger. As many women and girls are on lockdown, increased cases of gender-based violence, most particularly intimate partner violence, and sexual exploitation and abuse are anticipated. Furthermore, because of the lockdown, there is limited access to public services and basic commodities. In such a situation, survivors need services to respond to their needs in a safe environment.

“We cannot close the Safe Spaces entirely; we are ensuring critical GBV and child protection response services are available all the time for those who are in need,” says Gertrude Mubiru, Gender-Based Violence Specialist with UNICEF in Cox’s Bazar.

**In 2019, the vast majority of all reported GBV incidents reported in the Rohingya refugee camps were made by women. These incidents generally occured inside the survivor’s home or perpetrators’ home where other family members live. This also has negative impacts on the psychological well-being of children and adolescents, who often witness the violence. **Moreover, rapid assessments have confirmed that adolescent Rohingya girls are particularly vulnerable to gender-based violence, including physical attacks, sexual violence, child marriage and human trafficking, with notable consequences for their sexual and reproductive health (SRH).1

Despite the national lockdown, case management and psychosocial support staff are still available to assist women and girls as needed in the Safe Spaces for Women and Girls. At the centre where Shumi works, five female volunteers and five members of the centre’s women’s leadership group conduct regular house visits in the nearby community. During the house visits, the volunteers share information on protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus while respecting social distancing measures.

“People are afraid because they fear services and care will stop. But we are still here; it helps a lot,” says Shumi.

The door-to-door visits also allow the volunteers to raise awareness on the available gender-based violence response services and how these services can be accessed by GBV survivors. When survivors disclose to volunteers, the information is safely passed on to a case manager for appropriate measures to provide the necessary support to the victim.

“I refuse to be afraid, but it’s important to take all the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus transmission. I encourage the women and staff from the centre, as I do with my own family, to do just that,” says Shumi.

UNICEF is monitoring protection issues affecting Rohingya and Bangladeshi women and girls as closely as possible. The coronavirus pandemic makes existing gender inequalities for women and girls worse, particularly in more vulnerable communities, which can limit access to support services and care. Critical protection programmes must remain a priority to avoid a silent GBV crisis amid this global pandemic.

The Safe Space is jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Korea, the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), the Government of Japan and the Government of Germany through the Development Bank of KfW. UNICEF partner organizations supporting Safe Spaces for Women and Girls in the Rohingya Refugee camps include ActionAid, BRAC, CARE, Danish Church Aid (DCA), and International Rescue Committee.