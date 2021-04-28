Erenler Sofrası Set for Arakan Refugees

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) handed out aid packages to 1,000 families at camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, where Muslim refugees from Arakan live.

As part of the Bangladesh step of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan aid program that has been initiated by TİKA this year, a total of 1,000 food packages were handed out to refugee families at the Cox's Bazar refugee camp, each family receiving one package. The food packages, which include staple foods such as flour, lentil and potatoes, will be delivered to a total of 5,000 families during the month of Ramadan. It's predicted that more than 20,000 refugees, who struggle for life under harsh conditions at camp 16, will benefit from this project.

During the distribution of food packages, Arakan refugees stated that TİKA had never abandoned them since the beginning and that they had been praying for the people of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Since 2017, TİKA has carried out several projects at camp 16. These include handing out hot meals, a playground for the kids at the camp, a learning center for the kids aged between 5-10, and the Vocational Course Center for young people.

As a result of the acts of violence that began in the Arakan region of Myanmar in 2017, Muslims from Arakan had to take refuge in Bangladesh. In the same year, First Lady Emine Erdoğan drew public attention to this situation thanks to her visit to the refugee camps. Following the migration, more than 1 million people have been trying to go on with their lives at the 22 refugee camps built in the city of Cox's Bazar.