Environmental conservation in a refugee crisis: when calling it a cross-cutting issue is not enough

by Haseeb Md. Irfanullah

It’s hard for me to forget 21 January 2018 − the day I first entered the world’s largest refugee camp with my I_nternational Union for Conservation of Nature_ (IUCN) colleagues. More than 700,000 forcibly displaced people had taken shelter in Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar, fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar. I was torn: as a human being, seeing so many people living in thousands of makeshift shelters in an extremely vulnerable condition was heart-breaking. At the same time, the unprecedented destruction of thousands of hectares of forest land dismayed the conservationist in me.

As well as the immeasurable human suffering, the refugee crisis has put tremendous pressure on the natural resources of Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf peninsula. This south-eastern region of Bangladesh is famous for the world’s longest sand beach, as well as rich marine, coastal, hilly and riverine biodiversity. The area has also been a hub of participatory conservation initiatives. Over the past 20 years, local communities have been working with the Bangladesh Forest Department (BFD), NGOs and donors to manage and protect these ecosystems.

