19 Jun 2019

Energy & Environment Technical Working Group Newsletter, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.37 MB)

CAMP GREENING

• A Planting Strategy has been developed by partners that outlines priority planting areas for the next three years, such as riparian protection, slope stabilization, roadside erosion control, windbreak, and institutional/homestead. Selected sites were approved by the CiCs, and coordinated efforts were made to avoid overlaps between partners, under the umbrella of Site Management Sector.

• A planting Kick-Off will take place on 26 June in Camp 4 Extension to mark the start of coordinated planting activities for this year.

• FAO is providing seedlings for Partners and will organize workshops on 23-25 June to train Implementing Partners on best planting practices.

