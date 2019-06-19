Energy & Environment Technical Working Group Newsletter, May 2019

CAMP GREENING

• A Planting Strategy has been developed by partners that outlines priority planting areas for the next three years, such as riparian protection, slope stabilization, roadside erosion control, windbreak, and institutional/homestead. Selected sites were approved by the CiCs, and coordinated efforts were made to avoid overlaps between partners, under the umbrella of Site Management Sector.

• A planting Kick-Off will take place on 26 June in Camp 4 Extension to mark the start of coordinated planting activities for this year.

• FAO is providing seedlings for Partners and will organize workshops on 23-25 June to train Implementing Partners on best planting practices.