14 May 2019

Energy & Environment Technical Working Group Newsletter, February 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 28 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.77 MB)

Who are We?

The Energy and Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG) provides a platform for the identification of environmental priorities and solutions in Cox’s Bazar. Supported by the Bangladeshi government, UN agencies, international and local NGOs, the EETWG acts as a think tank, provides technical advice to partners, ensures cross-cutting linkage between sectors and advocates for resource mobilisation.

Our Objectives

  1. Increase access to alternative cooking fuel through green and clean energy for refugees and host community

  2. Maintain and restore the natural resources base

  3. Reduce environmental impacts of the refugee crisis

  4. Promote sustainable and affordable energy

