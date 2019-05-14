Energy & Environment Technical Working Group Newsletter, February 2019
Who are We?
The Energy and Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG) provides a platform for the identification of environmental priorities and solutions in Cox’s Bazar. Supported by the Bangladeshi government, UN agencies, international and local NGOs, the EETWG acts as a think tank, provides technical advice to partners, ensures cross-cutting linkage between sectors and advocates for resource mobilisation.
Our Objectives
Increase access to alternative cooking fuel through green and clean energy for refugees and host community
Maintain and restore the natural resources base
Reduce environmental impacts of the refugee crisis
Promote sustainable and affordable energy