24 Sep 2019

Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG): September 2019 Newsletter

Report
from World Food Programme
On 8 September, the first Plantation Progress Review Meeting took place in Cox´s Bazar, organized jointly by EETWG and WFP. The key objective was to review the achievements, identify the challenges and discuss the way forward on reforestation activities for 2019. Mr Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional RRRC, Mr Humayun Kabir Divisional Forestry Officer, South Division and Mr Md. Nurul Amin Deputy Director, Department of Environment were present, as well as the Heads of FAO, IOM and WFP.

Plant protection through football

Planting activities started in June 2019, and one of the challenges that emerged is the uprooting of seedlings by refugee children. As those children have very few options to spend their leisure time, the Center for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS) and UNHCR have taken joint action to sensitize children on the importance of plants. They simultaneously provided them with soccer balls, whilst engaging adult refugees to supervise them. Football competitions were also organized in the camps, which were a great success amongst the children.

