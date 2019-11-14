14 Nov 2019

Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG): October 2019 Newsletter

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
In the News: UN agencies expand LPG distribution among host community (Dhaka Tribune)

“Three agencies of the United Nations—the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and World Food Programme (WFP)—have expanded distribution of gas stoves and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the host community of Cox’s Bazar, jointly targeting the most vulnerable people in the region.

IOM distributed the LPG to 14,000 people who are also participating in WFP’s livelihoods programme.

The distributions are part of the comprehensive SAFE Plus program, a joint initiative between IOM, WFP, and the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) which has been running since 2018. SAFE Plus aims to curb deforestation in the region whilst simultaneously restoring deforested areas.”

“The LPG distribution is an exciting programme that reduces fuel costs for Bangladeshis while reducing deforestation”

Restoration of Degraded Forest in Host Communities

Under the SAFE Plus Project, approximately 571 hectares of degraded forest area outside of the camps have been restored by FAO in collaboration with the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division.

Out of these, 190 hectares are located within the core zone (3-5 km from the camp edge) and 360 hectares are located within the buffer zone (1-3 km). In the core zone, an Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR) approach has been used whereby natural growth is supported by removal of undesired species followed by the planting of indigenous species.

Working with partners, a further 10 hectares have been planted around Government institutions, including schools, madrasas, union parishad facilities, 10 hectares along stream banks of the Reju Khal canal. The watershed and forest rehabilitation project complements the 177 hectares of planting conducted with IOM and WFP for Biological Land Stabilization in the camps.

Restoration activities started in September 2019 and were completed on 15 October. More than 3,500 host community people were engaged in the plantation outside the camps.

