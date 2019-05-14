14 May 2019

Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG) Monthly Developments (As of 09 May 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 09 May 2019
LIQUID PETROLEUM GAS (LPG)

  • Distribution of LPG and monthly refills are ongoing in refugee and host communities. In total, 245,000 families are planned to be reached by July 2019.

  • The SAFE PLUS project (FAO, IOM, WFP) which includes LPG Distribution plus Landscape Restoration and Livelihoods, is moving forward. Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) agreements were signed with Canada, DFID and Norway. This common funding mechanism allows for greater synergies between the three agencies, who bring their own thematic expertise to implement sustainable solutions benefitting both refugee and host communities.

  • A Biomass Assessment is being prepared by the EETWG. It will aim at demonstrating the impacts, both positive or negative, of the LPG Programme implementation at the household, community and societal levels.

