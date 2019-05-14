Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG) Monthly Developments (As of 09 May 2019)

LIQUID PETROLEUM GAS (LPG)

For a full view of IOM and UNHCR Areas of Responsibility, please consult the Shelter/NFI Dashboard

Distribution of LPG and monthly refills are ongoing in refugee and host communities. In total, 245,000 families are planned to be reached by July 2019.

The SAFE PLUS project (FAO, IOM, WFP) which includes LPG Distribution plus Landscape Restoration and Livelihoods, is moving forward. Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) agreements were signed with Canada, DFID and Norway. This common funding mechanism allows for greater synergies between the three agencies, who bring their own thematic expertise to implement sustainable solutions benefitting both refugee and host communities.