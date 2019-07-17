17 Jul 2019

Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG): June 2019 Newsletter

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.24 MB)

1. MONTHLY UPDATES

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)

  • UNHCR’s routine LPG Monitoring and Evaluation is currently being conducted. Preliminary results indicate potential saving of USD 3 M and will be shared with partners by the end of July 2019.

  • The methodology for the LPG impact Assessment is currently being consolidated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), based on inputs from partners.

Camp Lighting

Since 2018, humanitarian actors have been working on installing solar street lights across the refugee camps. Lighting is widely recognised as a key element in the reduction of protection threats which includes theft, violence, sexual assault and kidnapping.

More than 7,000 solar lights were installed in 2019 and installation is ongoing.

To assess the quality of the existing lights, UNHCR recently conducted a monitoring visit at night time to verify the length of battery life of lights and spot any gaps in lighting coverage.
Findings from the assessment point to the existence of variations between models and designs, some being more durable than others. It also stressed the importance of maintenance and cleaning to optimize battery lifetime.

For more information, contact Chloe Coves at coves@unhcr.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.