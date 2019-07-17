Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG): June 2019 Newsletter

1. MONTHLY UPDATES

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)

UNHCR’s routine LPG Monitoring and Evaluation is currently being conducted. Preliminary results indicate potential saving of USD 3 M and will be shared with partners by the end of July 2019.

The methodology for the LPG impact Assessment is currently being consolidated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), based on inputs from partners.

Camp Lighting

Since 2018, humanitarian actors have been working on installing solar street lights across the refugee camps. Lighting is widely recognised as a key element in the reduction of protection threats which includes theft, violence, sexual assault and kidnapping.

More than 7,000 solar lights were installed in 2019 and installation is ongoing.

To assess the quality of the existing lights, UNHCR recently conducted a monitoring visit at night time to verify the length of battery life of lights and spot any gaps in lighting coverage.

Findings from the assessment point to the existence of variations between models and designs, some being more durable than others. It also stressed the importance of maintenance and cleaning to optimize battery lifetime.

For more information, contact Chloe Coves at coves@unhcr.org