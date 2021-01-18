End of Year Report Field and Technical Units 2020: Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Field and Technical Units – End of Year Report 2020

Bangladesh. World’s biggest refugee settlement gets biggest ever waste facility @UNHCR

Overview

In response to the global spread of COVID-19, in April 2020 the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner’s office (RRRC) issued guidance to significantly reduce the humanitarian footprint in the camps, and to deliver only “essential services”. This impacted UNHCR’s activities across the operation. A countrywide lockdown between March and July 2020 also impacted UNHCR’s ability to deliver.

The WASH and Public Health units were, however, requested to deliver their full portfolio of projects and services throughout the year, as well as responding to the pandemic.

Despite the challenges, working closely with partners, all the Field and Technical Units in Cox’s Bazar stayed and delivered, with significant achievements, while adhering strictly to COVID-19 prevention measures through all activities.

This report highlights the key achievements and activities that were conducted in 2020, as well as some of the challenges faced by the operation’s technical units.