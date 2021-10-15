End-Term Evaluation of WFP School-Feeding USDA McGovern Dole Grant 2017-2020 - Decentralized Evaluation Report, March 2021

Executive Summary

Introduction

The end-term evaluation (ETE) of the School Feeding Programme (SFP), being implemented during the period January 2018-June 2021 in Cox’s Bazar district, supported by McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Grant through the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been commissioned by WFP Country Office, Bangladesh (WFP-CO). The evaluation considers the evaluation questions specifically for the end-term of FY17 award and was conducted during the period June 2020– March 2021, wherein the data collection was done during the period, 20th December 2020 to 7th January 2021.

The USDA McGovern-Dole FY-17 project was expected to benefit 47,689 schoolchildren of Grades IV in 146 schools by providing approximately 9.3 million micro-nutrient fortified biscuits per year and supporting complimentary education interventions in two upazilas (Ukhiya and Kutubdia) of Cox’s Bazar.

The project was also expected to aid the formulation and operationalization of the first National School Meal Policy (NSMP) and help mainstream Government of Bangladesh’s National School Feeding in Poverty Prone Areas Programme (NSFPPA) into the Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP IV).

The ETE serves several critical purposes intended for accountability and learning. The aim of the evaluation is to assess the achievement on project results, explore the strength of the exit strategy with a focus on achieving program sustainability and compare the end-term values with the baseline and mid-term values, through the lens of relevance, efficiency, impact, effectiveness and sustainability. For the end-term evaluation, while equal weightages on each of the OECD-DAC criteria have been given, the focus has been on impact and sustainability. The evaluation also strives to underline the key lessons learnt that can inform strategic and operational decisions for future programmes.

The evaluation attempts to highlight beneficiaries’ perspective and experiences (excluding students) with regards to the programme activities and results yielded. Additionally, gender equity and inclusion has been mainstreamed throughout the evaluation and the unintended impact of the programme on gender dimensions have also been assessed. Wherever appropriate, gender dimensions have been factored into the sub-questions/key information areas for each evaluation question.