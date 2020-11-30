Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #33, 24 November 2020 (Period covered: Week 47: 16 November - 22 November)

Highlights

• The Joint Assessment Team (JA) Training for AWD Outbreak Response was completed on 22 November 2020. In total, over 100 participants from WASH and Heath sectors attended the training, having received updated information on multisector AWD plan, JAT operational guidance and others as necessary for field investigation. Since mid-October 2020, JAT investigation was conducted for 9 cases that have tested positive for RDT.

• The Cox's Bazar Medical College is establishing a multidisciplinary skills laboratory for training and practical examinations for students of the school and for community-based government or non-government clinical providers, supported by WHO and the Health Sector Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) project. This week reproductive health training materials were delivered to the Medical College.

• So far, 81% (902) of contacts have seen their follow completed and were released from quarantine, while 1.3% (12) of known contacts have tested positive for COVID-19.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) in Cox’s Bazar.