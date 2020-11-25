Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #32, 17 November 2020 (Period covered: Week 46: 9 November - 15 November)

HIGHLIGHTS

IEDCR, WHO CXB and WHO Dhaka conducted a two days training of sample collection teams for the seroprevalence study among Rohingya refugees. 86 participants have been trained; subsequentially the micro plans for the seroprevalence study have been developed.

WHO Head of Sub-office and medical officers from WHO country office, alongside the Civil Surgeon, MoHFW coordination cell, RRRC, Additional Secretary, Health Services Division, and Line Director for TB-Leprosy and Director for HIV/ STDs, held a meeting in Cox's Bazar to discuss and come to consensus on information management related to HIV for FDMN/ Rohingya refugees, and to share updates on the HIV response framework, established in 2020.

A third batch of Basic First Aid training has been conducted targeting SARI ITC clinicians who will take up the responsibility to support their trained nurse-driver teams when critically ill patients need referral to Sadar ICU. Nurses and doctors will continue their emergency care capacity building in basic emergency care training sessions that are coming up in December as the next step in enhanced emergency care capacity among health practitioners in Cox’s Bazar .