Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #31, 10 November 2020 (Period covered: Week 45: 2 November - 8 November)

Six months ago, on 14 May 2020, a 35-year-old Rohingya became the first patient (of 342 to date) testing positive for COVID-19 at the Cox’s Bazar Refugee camps. Through Clinical Case Management forums, WHO continues fostering peer to peer support and knowledge exchange on the full spectrum of the COVID-19 illness, from screening to rehabilitation, to optimize clinical health care in Cox’s Bazar. Camp-wise Rapid Investigation and Response Teams (RIRT), including one coordinator, one clinical supervisor and one contact tracing supervisor, have been responding to alerts within 24 hours and referring patients to SARI ITCs with the help of the Dispatch and Referral Unit (DRU).