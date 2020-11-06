Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #30, 3 November 2020 (Period covered: Week 44: 26 October - 1 November)

During the reporting period, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Camp-wise Rapid Investigation and Response Teams (RIRT), including one coordinator, one clinical supervisor and one contact tracing supervisor, have been responding to alerts within 24 hours and referring patients to SARI ITCs with the help of the Dispatch and Referral Unit (DRU). A strategic document on CoVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees is under development and soon will be shared with the government of Bangladesh. The WHO Epidemiology unit is engaging in prioritization, targeting risk groups while continuing COVID-19 surveillance.