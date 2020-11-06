Bangladesh + 1 more
Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #30, 3 November 2020 (Period covered: Week 44: 26 October - 1 November)
Highlights
During the reporting period, 26 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Camp-wise Rapid Investigation and Response Teams (RIRT), including one coordinator, one clinical supervisor and one contact tracing supervisor, have been responding to alerts within 24 hours and referring patients to SARI ITCs with the help of the Dispatch and Referral Unit (DRU). A strategic document on CoVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees is under development and soon will be shared with the government of Bangladesh. The WHO Epidemiology unit is engaging in prioritization, targeting risk groups while continuing COVID-19 surveillance.
The first of four batches on Basic First Aid trainings has started with 16 nurse-driver teams from SARI ITCs with the aim to strengthen the referral capacity to transport critically ill patients from SARI ITCs to the Intensive Care Unit at the 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital.
SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Preparing for & responding to COVID-19 in the Rohingya refugee camps: Clinical Case Management