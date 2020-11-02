Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #29, 21 October 2020 (Period covered: Week 43: 19 October - 25 October)

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the refugee camps remains lower than initial estimates (25 new cases during the reporting period). To understand more about COVID-19 transmission in the camps, the Bangladesh Institute of Epidemiology and Disease Control Research (IEDCR) with support from WHO, UNHCR, BDRCS and MSF, will undertake a seroprevalence study in all 34 camps to identify antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.