Bangladesh + 1 more
Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #29, 21 October 2020 (Period covered: Week 43: 19 October - 25 October)
Attachments
Highlights
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the refugee camps remains lower than initial estimates (25 new cases during the reporting period). To understand more about COVID-19 transmission in the camps, the Bangladesh Institute of Epidemiology and Disease Control Research (IEDCR) with support from WHO, UNHCR, BDRCS and MSF, will undertake a seroprevalence study in all 34 camps to identify antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.
A preliminary discussion on preparations for a possible COVID-19 vaccination for Rohingya refugees has started in alignment with the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinating most at-risk populations against COVID-19 is one of the most effective ways of curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO Epidemiology unit will be engaging in prioritization, targeting risk groups and continuing COVID-19 surveillance.
SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Establishing laboratory quality amidst a humanitarian crisis.