Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #28, 21 October 2020 (Period covered: Week 42: 12 October - 18 October)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, 9 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Currently, 25 sample collection sites are operating for COVID-19 sample collection.

The streamlined reporting form for the collection of clinical data from SARI ITCs is in place and significantly reduced reporting requirements from reporting focal points.

SAG members and SARI ITC focal persons met to discuss tiered planning of diarrhea treatment centers to prepare for any needed AWD response and discuss possible long-term plans for SARI ITCs. Preliminary discussion on COVID-19 vaccine preparedness took place during the biweekly Health Sector coordination meeting.

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: IPC, a new culture of patient safety is unfolding in Cox’s Bazar