Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #27, 14 October 2020 (Period covered: Week 41: 05 October - 11 October)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, 3 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Currently, 25 sample collection sites (including 1 new site) are operating for COVID-19 sample collection.

A "special" case management meeting was held together with SARI ITC information management focal persons to review the new streamlined data collection protocol and tool. The Health Sector developed and shared a referral pathway for obstetric patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

In preparation for a possible outbreak, a Joint Assessment Team (JAT) Training for AWD Outbreak Response is planned to start in the last week of October 2020.

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: A Multi-sectoral Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) Preparedness & Response Plan for Cox’s Bazar.