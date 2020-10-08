Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #26, 7 October 2020 (Period covered: Week 30: 28 September - 04 October)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, 21 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Since early April until 04 October 2020, a total of 51 135 tests have been conducted in the Field laboratory of the Cox’s Bazar Medical College.

With a total of 41 cases, Camp 24 has the highest number of cases to date in the Refugee camps, further ahead from Camps 2W, 15 and 3 with 24, 21 and 20 cases respectively.

A training in Community Based Mortality Reporting has been launched during the reporting period. With a total of four batches, around 150 medical doctors, reporting officers and community health workers are expected to participate in this capacity building.

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Three years of Surveillance and Outbreak investigation in the Rohingya Refugee camps