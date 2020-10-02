Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #25, 30 September 2020 (Period covered: Week 39: 21 September - 27 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, 40 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Since early April until 27 September 2020, a total of 48 787 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Field laboratory of the IEDCR in the Cox’s Bazar Medical College, of which almost 10 000 in the past week.

Messaging to improve testing among older age groups have been delivered through the community health working group, sentinel sites and surveillance teams in the camps. Screening and referral of potential cases from health facilities to sentinel collection sites is being reviewed . Currently 23 sites are operating and two more will be operational in the coming days.

WASH FIT assessment for SARI ITCs was conducted at five facilities in four different camps and one location next to the Malaysia Field Hospital. IPC supportive supervision visits were conducted at two SARI ITCs in camps 2E and 7.

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: WHO’s Emergency Surveillance and Immunization Medical Officers (E-SIMOs)