Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #24, 24 September 2020 (Period covered: Week 38: 14 September - 20 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, 32 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee camps. Due to the increasing number of tests conducted at the IEDCR Field Laboratory in Cox’s Bazar, in the last two weeks there were 50 and 29 confirmed new cases. WHO organized an urgent delivery of 10 000 kits from the IEDCR Laboratory in Dhaka to the IEDCR Field Laboratory in Cox’s Bazar Medical College to continue testing COVID-19 samples.

The health sector developed an action plan to address Gender-Based Violence (September-December 2020) to continue strengthening the capacity of health providers to deliver GBV services amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS) refresher training started this week to reach 250 health workers to enhance detection of disease outbreaks before they spread, cost lives and become difficult to control.