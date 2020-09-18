Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #23, 17 September 2020 (Period covered: Week 37: 07 September - 13 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, new 50 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among Rohingya refugees, the highest number in a week so far. WHO’s Community Health Disease Surveillance Officers (CHDSOs) provided support to investigate all cases. Equally important to note is the increasing number of PCR tests for COVID-19 conducted in the refugee camps: 1485 in a population of nearly one million.

Epidemiology dashboard and weekly situation report can be accessed using the link: https://cxbhealth.info/

A routine immunization community engagement action plan has been finalized and will be launched in all camps in October. WHO and UNICEF developed the strategy to encourage more families to bring their children for routine immunization. WHO started working with UNFPA and RSH Working Group on a campaign to encourage pregnant women to seek health services as attendance decreased during the COVID19 period.