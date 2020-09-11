Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #22, 09 September 2020 (Period covered: Week 36: 31 August - 06 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

As testing continues to increase in the refugee camps, the reporting period registered the highest number so far - 29 new cases - of a total of 130 infected. In the host community, 4082 cases were detected to date.

The Health Sector together with camp management encouraged all SARI ITCs to work on their cyclone preparedness plans, which is currently undergoing. Among others, cyclone preparedness includes the identification of relocation sites in case of evacuation.