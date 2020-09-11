Bangladesh + 1 more
Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #22, 09 September 2020 (Period covered: Week 36: 31 August - 06 September 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
As testing continues to increase in the refugee camps, the reporting period registered the highest number so far - 29 new cases - of a total of 130 infected. In the host community, 4082 cases were detected to date.
The Health Sector together with camp management encouraged all SARI ITCs to work on their cyclone preparedness plans, which is currently undergoing. Among others, cyclone preparedness includes the identification of relocation sites in case of evacuation.
New WHO case definition guidance is now available for COVID-19 suspected cases. Sentinels are currently testing before implementing the new criteria in the context of Cox’s Bazar.