Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #21, 03 September 2020 (Period covered: Week 35: 24-30 August 2020)
Highlights
- A total of 4054 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district, of which 101 in the Rohingya camps.
- WHO together with Civil Surgeon Office and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) Coordination center completed a round of supportive supervision visits to four Upazila Health Complexes (UHC) with a visit to Kutubdia UHC on 29 August 2020.
- A Health Sector Coordination meeting was held at Teknaf Upazila Complex to identify opportunities to strengthen routine immunization, COVID-19 surveillance and response, as well as Cyclone preparedness.
- WHO organized meetings to review feedback to two secondary hospitals for obstetric referrals and offered support to strengthen the referral process and quality of emergency obstetric care.