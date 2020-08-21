Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #19, 19 August 2020 (Period covered: Week 33: 10-16 August 2020)

Highlights

A total of 3757 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district, of which 79 in the Rohingya camps. The COVID-19 Dashboard under WHO Cox’s Bazar Data Hub has already been finalized and approved by Civil Surgeon for launching. The dashboard may be accessed here: https://cxb-epi.netlify.app/. As of 16 August 2020, 13 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) are active and can receive patients. The Intensive Care Unit/High Dependency Unit facility at Sadar Hospital with ten Intensive Care Units (ICU) and eight high dependency unit (HDU) beds is also operational. There are 490 SARI ITC beds with additional 279 on stand-by and 34 isolation beds in the camps.