Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #18, 12 August 2020 (Period covered: Week 32: 03-09 August 2020)

Highlights

  • A total of 3617 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district, of which 78 in the Rohingya refugee camps.

  • As of 09 August 2020, 12 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ITCs are active and can receive patients. The Intensive Care Unit/ High Dependency Unit facility at Sadar Hospital with ten ICU and eight HDU beds is also operational. There are 448 SARI ITC and isolation beds in the camps.

  • WHO supported the IEDCR Field Laboratory in Cox's Bazar Medical College acquire a third PCR machine to improve its testing capacity up to 1500 COVID-19 suspected cases’ samples every day.

