Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #18, 12 August 2020 (Period covered: Week 32: 03-09 August 2020)

Highlights

A total of 3617 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district, of which 78 in the Rohingya refugee camps.

As of 09 August 2020, 12 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ITCs are active and can receive patients. The Intensive Care Unit/ High Dependency Unit facility at Sadar Hospital with ten ICU and eight HDU beds is also operational. There are 448 SARI ITC and isolation beds in the camps.