Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #17, 05 August 2020 (Period covered: Week 31: 27 July to 02 August 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 3425 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district, of which 75 in the Rohingya camps.

• As of 02 August 2020, 12 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ITCs are active and can receive patients. The Intensive Care Unit/High Dependency Unit facility at Sadar Hospital with eight ICU and ten HDU beds is also operational. There are 448 and 38 active SARI ITC and isolation beds respectively in the camps.

COORDINATION, PLANNING AND MONITORING:

• WHO, together with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner office (RRRC), continues to provide leadership, coordination, supportive supervision and collaborative support to all health partners and sectors responding to the COVID-19 emergency. Weekly Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) meetings, bi-weekly Health Sector coordination meetings and daily updates continue.

• Health Sector SAG meeting was held with discussions focusing on home-based care during low transmission and inter-agency quality assurance and supportive supervision among other issues. During recent inter-agency field visit it was observed that COVID-19 messaging need to be sustained in the camps as fears of isolation and separation from family (due to COVID-19 associated hospital admissions) persist. Service gaps such as dental and eye care and access to NCD medications were also shared by stakeholders in visited camps.

• The supportive supervision visits also concluded that continued efforts in community engagement is needed to raise awareness on the importance of wearing facial masks. WHO is collaborating with ISCG and RRRC office on mask distribution and with CwC working group on producing messages on mask wearing.

• Camp health focal points (CHFPs) coordinated three camp level meetings in the past week to discuss the COVID-19 response. These meetings aimed at enhancing confidence within the humanitarian actors at camp level and updating all stakeholders on revised strategies for response to the pandemic in the FDMN/Rohingya refugee population.

• Health sector in collaboration with SRH WG and GBV sub-sector are considering carrying out a situation analysis to understand the impact of COVID-19 on reporting, access and utilization of GBV essential health services. Terms of reference has been developed and discussions underway on tools development process.

• The health sector presented progress made on its Gender Action Plan on COVID-19 to GIHA working group. Through the various working groups, the sector continues to monitor implementation of the plan.