Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #16, 29 July 2020 (Period covered: Week 30: 20 to 26 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 3297 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district, of which 66 in the Rohingya camps with 19 individuals currently in institutional quarantine (source: Civil Surgeon Office on 26 July 2020). WHO continues to support improved capacity to screen, diagnose and manage Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). Routine immunization sessions restarted this month, but progressing slowly due to the heavy rains and distant sessions sites. Messaging on routine immunization program is required to encourage attendance.

COORDINATION, PLANNING AND MONITORING:

• WHO, together with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner office (RRRC), continues to provide leadership, coordination, supportive supervision and collaborative support to all health partners and sectors responding to the COVID-19 emergency. Weekly Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) meetings, bi-weekly Health Sector coordination meetings and daily updates continue.

• Health sector coordination meeting was held on 22 July 2020, focusing on the current COVID-19 situation and response, disease surveillance, vaccine preventable diseases (VPD), improving immunization coverage, and results of interagency visits to camps and health facilities. It was noted that the number of tests among the Rohingya had increased and activities carried out to boost community confidence in utilizing health services need to be continued.

• Health sector and WHO initiated quality assurance/supportive supervision visits in the camps and concluded that community engagement is needed to increase the number of people wearing facial masks. WHO is collaborating with ISCG and RRRC office to produce messages on mask distribution engaging the CwC working group. Camp health focal points (CHFPs) coordinated 9 camp level meetings in the past week to discuss the COVID-19 response. Nine regular camp level coordination meetings facilitated by camp health focal points (CHFPs) were held in the past one week with the focus on COVID-19 response.

• In the Ukhia health coordination meeting 32 participants contributed with updates on the COVID-19 situation and response, routine immunization and cyclone and monsoon preparedness. Emphasis was given to improving routine immunization among FDMN, including coverage evaluation survey and vaccine cards

• In collaboration with the SRH working group, the health sector completed the first 4 days training on Clinical Management of Rape/Intimate Partner Violence (CMR/IPV) to increase availability of GBV essential health services in PHCs. The training was jointly facilitated by WHO, UNFPA and IRC with the participation of 25 medical personnel from 8 health agencies.