Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #14, 15 July 2020 (Period covered: Week 28 (06 to 12 July 2020))

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A total of 3,030 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 12 July 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar

  • Fifty-seven confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 12 July 2020. A total of 8 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps

  • WHO is supporting the expansion of the district laboratory for increased testing for Rohingya refugees and host community. The current daily sampling capacity is around 1,000 samples with a target of 2,000 in the coming weeks.

