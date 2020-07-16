Bangladesh + 1 more
Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #14, 15 July 2020 (Period covered: Week 28 (06 to 12 July 2020))
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 3,030 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 12 July 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar
Fifty-seven confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 12 July 2020. A total of 8 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps
WHO is supporting the expansion of the district laboratory for increased testing for Rohingya refugees and host community. The current daily sampling capacity is around 1,000 samples with a target of 2,000 in the coming weeks.