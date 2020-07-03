Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #12, 30 June 2020 (Period covered: Week 26, 22 to 28 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 2,569 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 29 June 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar

• 50 confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 29 June 2020. A total of 39 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps

• As of 29 June 2020, six SARI ITCs are active to varying degrees, and can receive patients. This includes the ICU/HDU facility at Sadar Hospital with ten ICU and eight HDU beds. There are 267 and 112 active SARI and isolation beds respectively in the camps.