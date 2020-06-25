Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #11, 24 June 2020 (Period covered: Week 25, 15 to 21 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 2,053 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 21June 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar

• 45 confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 21 June 2020. A total of 34 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps

• WHO and the health sector together with CWC (Communicating with Communities) have drafted a joint strategy to address misinformation and rumours surrounding COVID-19 testing, isolation and quarantine among the FDMN/Rohingya refugees that has led to low sample collection and testing in the camps