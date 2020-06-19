Bangladesh + 1 more
Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #10, 17 June 2020 (Period covered: Week 24, 8 to 14 June 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
• A total of 1,519 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 14 June 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar
• 38 confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 14 June 2020. A total of 16 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps
• WHO is supporting the expansion of the district laboratory for increased testing for Rohingya refugees and host community. The current daily sampling capacity is around 500 samples