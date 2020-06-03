Bangladesh + 1 more
Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #07, 27 May 2020 (Period covered: Week 21, 18 to 24 May 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 369 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 24 May 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar. From the laboratory confirmed cases, the most frequently affected age group was people of 11-30 years of age (41%)
25 confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 24 May 2020. A total of 121 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps
The health sector has developed an interim concept note for home care and isolation support for persons with mild and moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19 during the widespread community transmission phase in Rohingya camps applicable when facilities (SARI isolation and treatment centers and isolation units) do not have the capacity to serve mild and moderate COVID-19 cases