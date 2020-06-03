Emergency: Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #07, 27 May 2020 (Period covered: Week 21, 18 to 24 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 369 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 24 May 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar. From the laboratory confirmed cases, the most frequently affected age group was people of 11-30 years of age (41%)

25 confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 24 May 2020. A total of 121 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps