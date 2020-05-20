Emergency: Rohingya Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Situation Report #06, 19 May 2020 (Period covered: Week 20, 11 to 17 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 191 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district (including Rohingya camps) as of 17 May 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar. From the laboratory confirmed cases, the average age is 33.9 years (median 31, range 2-90) and around 75% of them are male

Five confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 17 May 2020. A total of 80 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps